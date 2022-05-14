Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal visits Mundka fire incident site, declares compensation

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi fire incident: A massive fire had broken out on Friday evening that left 27 people dead and 12 injured in the tragic incident. Several people are still reported to be missing
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited the site of the fire incident in Mundka am where a four-story building was gutted by a massive blaze yesterday.
“It was a massive fire, many people were killed, and their bodies were charred to the extent that they could not be identified. We have deployed help to identify the missing and the dead," said CM Arvind Kejriwal after visiting the site.
“Delhi government has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident. Families of the deceased will be given ₹10 lakhs compensation while the injured will be given ₹50,000 compensation," CM Kejriwal announced.
A massive fire had broken out on Friday evening that left 27 people dead and 12 injured in the tragic incident. Several people are still reported to be missing.
However, the blaze was brought under control, informed the fire officials.
Soon after the incident yesterday, Kejriwal said that he is in constant touch with the officers as the firemen tried to douse the fire.
"Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all," the Chief Minister tweeted.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Saturday carried out a search and rescue operation in the building.