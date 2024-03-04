The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government will present its 10th annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 on Monday (4 March). The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on 15 February and has been extended till 8 March. It was supposed to end on February 21. This is likely to be the longest assembly session under the AAP government's regime, according to officials. According to media reports, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government's budget will be themed around “Ram Rajya".

