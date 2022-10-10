Delhi, which has been seeing a wet spell for last few days, again saw downpour today morning, leading to waterlogging in some places. Traffic snarls were reported from across the national capital. Delhi recorded 21.8 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am this morning. Rains over the last couple of days have not only brought the mercury down but have also thrown a spanner in the vehicular traffic.

Delhi received 74 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am, the second highest rainfall in a single day since 2007, according to the India Meteorological Department’s data.

On Monday morning, commuters going through ITO, DND, Barapullah, Mukarba Chowk, Noida gate battled intractable jams. The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain.

In an update, Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience due to waterlogging or potholes:

Peera Garhi To Mangol Puri (Outer Ring Road)

GTK Depot

Pandav Nagar Under Pass

Patel Chowk (Roshanara Road)

Gol Dak Khana (Ashoka Road)

R/A Talkatora Stadium (Talkatora Road)

MD Marg Rajokri (MD Marg)

Maharani Bagh Kilokari ( Mathura Road)

Rohtak Road (Rohtak Road)

Nangloi (Najafgarh Road)

Peera Garhi to Mangol Puri (Ring Road)

DBG Road (DBG Road)

In Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, all schools will stay close on Monday on account of excessive rainfall, according to an official order. The closure will be applicable for all classes up to 12th and to all schools across boards, the order stated.

"Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district," District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.

According to the Met department, the interaction of a western disturbance, which lies as a trough in mid and upper air, with a deep trough of easterly wind at a lower level led to the post-monsoon rain in the Delhi-NCR region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightening for western Uttar Pradesh areas on Sunday and asked authorities to stay alert for Monday as well.