Delhi: As rains pour in again, traffic jams abound. Avoid these routes

Delhi, which has been seeing a wet spell for last few days, again saw downpour today morning, leading to waterlogging in some places. Traffic snarls were reported from across the national capital. Delhi recorded 21.8 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am this morning. Rains over the last couple of days have not only brought the mercury down but have also thrown a spanner in the vehicular traffic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}