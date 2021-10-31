As Covid-19 cases see a steady dip in the national capital, several schools are preparing to welcome students for offline classes on Monday after 19 months.

Meanwhile, some schools have decided to reopen only after Diwali.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had last week announced that schools would resume for all classes from 1 November, even though teaching and learning would continue in blended mode.

In continuation of that, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that no student will be forced to attend physical classes.

Check full DDMA guidelines:

The DDMA has said that schools would have to ensure that there is not more than 50% attendance in a class at one point of time. The principals and teachers should ensure that students attend the school with parental consent only.

Further, there should be a gap of at least one hour between the exit of the last group of the morning shift and entry of the first group of evening shifts in double-shifted schools and colleges.

The DDMA has said students, teachers and non-teaching staff living in Covid containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges. Also, students are not allowed to share lunch and books inside the school.

It has also said the area being used for activities like ration distribution and vaccination should be separated from the area that will be used for academic activities.

Reopening activities

Schools will be required to ensure that their teaching and non-teaching staff get vaccinated. There should also be a ‘quarantine room’ on campus for the event that a student or teacher displays symptoms inside the premises.

Schools in Delhi were ordered to shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic.

While several states started partially reopening schools in October last year, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for classes 9 to 12 in January, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases during the aggressive second wave.

Following a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government had announced the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from 1 September.

The government schools have since been reporting over 80% attendance, while private schools are in the process of sending out consent forms to parents.

MRG School, Rohini said it is "waiting for staff readiness" with both doses of vaccination. Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh said it will reopen after Diwali.

Other private schools that will reopen after Diwali are DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave, Indian School and Bal Bharti School, Pitampura, among others.

With inputs from agencies.

