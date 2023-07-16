Delhi, which is still reeling from floods, received a short but intense rainfall on Saturday evening, worsening the miseries of several residents. Several roads in Delhi have continued to remain waterlogged which has affected the traffic movement. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall on Sunday that will add to the woes of thousands of people who are staying at relief camps. As per the Hindustan Times report, Livemint's sister publication, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 12.8mm of rainfall between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Saturday. Lodhi Road, Palam, and Pusa recorded 11 mm, 18.2mm, and 29.5 mm of rainfall during the same period. The short spell of rain minimized the temperature yesterday. The maximum temperature stood at 34.6 degrees Celsius (°C), one degree below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius. The pollution level in the city continued to remain in the “satisfactory" zone. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reading was 100, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Meanwhile, on Sunday, several areas in the national capital remained waterlogged. The water level in the Yamuna River was recorded at 206.02 mtrs at 8 AM in Delhi. Visuals showed water from overflowing Yamuna touched Red Fort walls on Ring Road. Whereas, the waterlogging situation on roads from Kashmere Gate to Majnu Ka Tila improved today.

The ruling e Aam Adami Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government of orchestrating a conspiracy to flood the city with the water of Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage.

Notably, the blame game between Delhi and Haryana governments continued over the floods in Delhi.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi accused the Haryana government of deliberately releasing water from Hathini Kund Barrage to Delhi.

However, hitting back at the Delhi government, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that his government is not “blaming" anyone though it too is receiving water from other states.

"In our state also water came from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh but we are not blaming anyone. We are trying to make arrangements," Anil Vij said.