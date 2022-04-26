Delhi: Ashram flyover to be extended up to DND Noida by Sept. 5 points

Delhi: Ashram flyover to be extended up to DND Noida by Sept. 5 points1 min read . 08:44 AM IST
The existing Ashram flyover will be extended by constructing a 1.4 km long six-lane elevated road which will touch down where DND starts
In the national capital Delhi, the Ashram chowk underpass has been opened for traffic, and the focus has been shifted to the ongoing work on the extension of the Ashram flyover up to the DND flyway, as per the report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication. The latest project is likely to be completed in September and around 35% of civil work is pending.
Ashram flyover to DND flyway; Details here
