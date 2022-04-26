Delhi: Ashram flyover to be extended up to DND Noida by Sept. 5 points

In the national capital Delhi, the Ashram chowk underpass has been opened for traffic, and the focus has been shifted to the ongoing work on the extension of the Ashram flyover up to the DND flyway, as per the report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication. The latest project is likely to be completed in September and around 35% of civil work is pending.

