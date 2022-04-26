Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Ashram flyover to be extended up to DND Noida by Sept. 5 points

Delhi: Ashram flyover to be extended up to DND Noida by Sept. 5 points

Delhi: Vehicles ply on the newly inaugurated Ashram underpass on the Mathura road, in New Delhi.
1 min read . 08:44 AM IST Livemint

The existing Ashram flyover will be extended by constructing a 1.4 km long six-lane elevated road which will touch down where DND starts

In the national capital Delhi, the Ashram chowk underpass has been opened for traffic, and the focus has been shifted to the ongoing work on the extension of the Ashram flyover up to the DND flyway, as per the report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication. The latest project is likely to be completed in September and around 35% of civil work is pending.

Ashram flyover to DND flyway; Details here

  • The existing Ashram flyover will be extended by constructing a 1.4 km long six-lane elevated road which will touch down where DND starts.
  • Near DND, the elevated road will split into two wings--one towards the flyway, and the other will go in the direction of Sarai Kale Khan.
  • The PWD began work on the flyover in February last year. So far all pillars have been erected and pier caps on top of the pillars are being installed. An official told the daily that 12 pier caps out of the 27 are in place.
  • The new flyover extension is likely to smoothen traffic between South Delhi and Noida by making Lajpat Nagar to Noida signal free.
  • The estimated cost of the project is 128 crore.

 

