The much awaited Ashram Flyover will be reopened today for public user from 5 pm. The flyover will be reopened after inauguration by CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the reopening of the Flyover.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory has said that only light vehicles will be use the Ashram flyover. It has advised commuters to plan their journey as usual and to follow the directions of its personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience.

Listing destinations, the advisory stated that "Commuters using Barapulla Flyover are advised to use Ashram Flyover.

Only light vehicles coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.

Only light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Sadarjung and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida and Trans-Yamuna areas area advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.

Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc still not allowed on both carriageway of Ashram Flyover till further information.

Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover. They may plan their journey as usual.

Commuters are also advised to follow the directions of the traffic personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience.

Traffic Advisory



Commuting between Delhi and Noida will become hassle-free after the Ashram flyover extension is opened to public. It will cut down on travel time between Delhi and Noida by 25 minutes. The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020. Construction work for the 1,425 metre long flyover extension had started in June 2020 after the project was approved by the Cabinet. The total cost of the project is ₹128.25 crore

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal had earlier also denied allegations that a slight delay in opening the route was linked to the arrest of his former Deputy Manish Sisodia. "It is likely to be inaugurated on Monday. The postponement was not due to Sisodia (arrest). But a few works remain which would be completed soon," he said.

