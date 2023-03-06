Delhi: Ashram flyover to reopen today; traffic police issues advisory as light vehicles allowed for now2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 06:23 AM IST
Ashram flyover reopening: Commuting between Delhi and Noida will become hassle-free after the Ashram flyover extension is opened to public
The much awaited Ashram Flyover will be reopened today for public user from 5 pm. The flyover will be reopened after inauguration by CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the reopening of the Flyover.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×