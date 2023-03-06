Commuting between Delhi and Noida will become hassle-free after the Ashram flyover extension is opened to public. It will cut down on travel time between Delhi and Noida by 25 minutes. The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020. Construction work for the 1,425 metre long flyover extension had started in June 2020 after the project was approved by the Cabinet. The total cost of the project is ₹128.25 crore

