Delhi Ashram flyover update: Expect traffic snarls till February. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 04:26 PM IST
- The six-lane flyover will end traffic bottlenecks at Ashram Chowk, a major intersection of Ring Road and Mathura Road
As Delhi's Public World Department (PWD) gears up to integrate the existing flyover with the Ashram extension flyover, people familiar with the matter have informed that there will be immense traffic snarls on the route for commuters between Noida and South Delhi till February 2023.