Delhi ashram horror: Chaitanyananda Saraswati evades arrest amid sexual harassment probe, lookout notice issued

Self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati is at the centre of a police investigation after as many as 17 female students of a management institute in southwest Delhi accused him of sexual harassment, prompting the police to launch raids and surveillance. According to the reports, as Chaitanyananda Saraswati continues to run and evade arrest, the police have issued a lookout circular against the self-styled godman.

“A lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against him to prevent any attempt to flee the country,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, PTI reported. According to agency reports, the godman was last seen in Agra, and police teams are conducting raids across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand in connection with the case.

Delhi ashram horror: Here are key points to know The incident came to light after several female students of a management institute accused the godman of sexual harassment. The case was filed on August 4 at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

During the questioning, as many as 32 female PGDM students with EWS scholarships were recorded. Of these, 17 alleged that Chaitanyananda Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

The role of three women – serving as faculty members and administrators at the institute – is also under investigation for allegedly abetted the accused by pressuring students to comply with his demands. “Their role is currently under investigation, and the full extent of their involvement will be determined once Saraswati is apprehended,” an officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to police, the accused was a sanchalak (management committee member) at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in southwest Delhi.

During raids, the cops found a Volvo in the institute's basement with a forged diplomatic number plate – 39 UN 1.

A Volvo car with a forged numberplate that was recovered by the police from the basement of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, in New Delhi

This is not the first time he has faced such allegations. Police sources said a case of fraud and molestation was lodged against him at the Defence Colony Police Station in 2009, while another molestation complaint was filed at the Vasant Kunj Police Station in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham in Sringeri, Karnataka, where Saraswati was formerly associated, has issued a statement distancing itself from him.

“The public is hereby informed that Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri [Peetham]. As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him,” the statement said.

It further said that the peetham has also lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding the “illegal acts” committed by Saraswati.

Multiple teams have been formed to trace Saraswati. “Teams have been conducting raids at his known hideouts in Delhi and neighbouring states, including Agra, where his last location was found,” said a source quoted by PTI.

“The allegations are serious, involving multiple victims, and we are pursuing the case with priority,” said the police officer.