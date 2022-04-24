Delhi Ashram underpass to cut 1,500 litres fuel usage and travel time daily: Sisodia1 min read . 01:49 PM IST
- Delhi Ashram underpass inaugurated: Sisodia said the facility will benefit lakhs of commuters travelling through the stretch
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the much-delayed Ashram underpass today. He said that the underpass will not only save time of commuters but will also result in daily saving of 1,550 litre fuel. Kalkaji MLA Atishi and Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar were also present at the inaugural ceremony.
The structure will help reduce 3,600 kg of carbon gas release, besides cutting down on fuel usage by 1,550 litres per day, said Sisodia.
He also said the facility will benefit lakhs of commuters travelling through the stretch.
The Ashram underpass opened after missing eight deadlines and a delay of over a year.
Here is all you need to know about the newly inaugurated Delhi Ashram underpass
1) The underpass connects Bhogal with New Friends Colony on Mathura Road.
2) After its opening, motorists travelling to ITO and other parts of central Delhi from New Friends Colony and Badarpur will have a smooth ride through the busy Ashram crossing.
3) Ashram Chowk is an important link between central and south Delhi and also with Faridabad.
4) The junction connects Mathura Road and Ring Road (linking Lajpat Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and the DND flyover).
5) The foundation stone of the underpass was laid by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 24, 2019 and it was to be completed in a year's time.
