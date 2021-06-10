Delhi asks Beijing to allow Indians to travel to China

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India on Thursday said it has asked China to issue visas and allow Indian citizens to travel to the neighbouring country stating that essential two-way travel should be facilitated, especially keeping in view that the Chinese nationals are able to travel to India.

on Thursday emphasised over the essential two-way travel between China and India, keeping in view that the Chinese nationals are able to travel in the country while Indians cannot enter China since November last year.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "While we recognize the need to ensure safety and strictly follow COVID-19 protocols, essential two way travel should be facilitated, especially keeping in view that the Chinese nationals are able to travel in India."

"Currently, persons from China including Chinese nationals are able to travel to India despite the absence of direct air connectivity. However, for Indians travel to China has not been possible since last November as the Chinese had suspended existing visas," Bagchi said.

In March this year the Chinese Embassy issued a notification about facilitating visas for those taking Chinese made vaccines," the MEA spokesperson said.

"It is understood that several Indian nationals have applied for Chinese visas after getting vaccinated in that manner but they are yet to be issued visas," Bagchi said

He added that "since these Indian nationals have apparently met the requirements laid down by the Chinese embassy, we would hope that it will be able to issue visas soon to them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}