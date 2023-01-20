Delhi Assembly approves ₹1,028 crore for DJB, Yamuna river2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:04 AM IST
The Delhi Assembly also approved additional grants of ₹100 crore for road works under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana.
With an aim to speed up work for cleaning the Yamuna river, the Delhi Assembly on Thursday approved a supplementary grant of ₹1,028 crore for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the LG of trying to stop the work of cleaning the river.