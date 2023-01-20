Delhi Assembly approves 1,028 crore for DJB, Yamuna river

As per sources, in 2014, at Palla, where Yamuna enters Delhi, the pollution in the river, in terms of Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), was within acceptable limits at a mere 2. When the river left Delhi at Okhla Barrage, its BOD load was 32 in 2014. However, in 2023, while the BOD load at Palla remains at 2, the same at Okhla has risen up to a staggering 56.

