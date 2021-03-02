OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Assembly Budget session from March 8

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly's Budget session will begin from March 8.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi cabinet, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Vehicles move towards Ghaziabad after the road connecting it with Delhi via Ghazipur reopened for vehicular movement, since its closure following clashes between police and farmers on January 26 in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)

Farmers' protest: Ghazipur border reopens, vehicular movement allowed from Delhi

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India sincere to emerge as leading blue economy of world: PM Modi at Maritime India Summit 2021

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST
eneral practitioner Janos Szabo prepares to vaccinate a man with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese Sinopharm in his office in Nyirtelek, Hungary, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

China says it aims to vaccinate 40% of population by June

2 min read . 01:07 PM IST
Partho Dasgupta.

TRP scam case: Bombay HC grants bail to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

2 min read . 12:52 PM IST

The session will end on March 16.

The government will present its budget for 2021-22 with a focus on areas of health, education and infrastructure including water supply, according to sources.

New taxes are unlikely, the sources said.

The government had presented a 65,000 crore budget for 2020-2021 that was around 10 per cent more than that in 2019-20.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout