Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Assembly Budget session from March 8
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Assembly Budget session from March 8

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST PTI

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi cabinet, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly's Budget session will begin from March 8.

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly's Budget session will begin from March 8.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi cabinet, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly: Report

2 min read . 01:20 PM IST

Maharashtra govt will not disconnect power supply of defaulting consumers: Ajit Pawar

1 min read . 01:19 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Ghazipur border reopens, vehicular movement allowed from Delhi

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST

India sincere to emerge as leading blue economy of world: PM Modi at Maritime India Summit 2021

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi cabinet, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly: Report

2 min read . 01:20 PM IST

Maharashtra govt will not disconnect power supply of defaulting consumers: Ajit Pawar

1 min read . 01:19 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Ghazipur border reopens, vehicular movement allowed from Delhi

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST

India sincere to emerge as leading blue economy of world: PM Modi at Maritime India Summit 2021

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The session will end on March 16.

The government will present its budget for 2021-22 with a focus on areas of health, education and infrastructure including water supply, according to sources.

New taxes are unlikely, the sources said.

The government had presented a 65,000 crore budget for 2020-2021 that was around 10 per cent more than that in 2019-20.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.