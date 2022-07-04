The five bills were tabled by Minister for law, justice and legislative affairs Kailash Gahlot on Monday. These will now be sent to the President of India for approval
DELHI :After eleven years, the Delhi Assembly on Monday passed five bills that facilitate a 66.67% hike in salary and allowances of Ministers, MLAs, Chief Whip, Deputy speaker and the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.
The five bills which proposed a 66.67% salary hike for Delhi lawmakers were tabled by Minister for law, justice and legislative affairs Kailash Gahlot. The Delhi legislators remain one of the lowest paid lawmakers of the country.
The bill will now be presented to the President of India for approval. Once done, the hike in salary will come into effect. During the session, members stressed that salaries should commensurate with rising prices and work done by the legislators.
According to official figures, an MLA currently draws a monthly salary of ₹12,000 which will go up to ₹30,000 after the bills get approved by the president. The constituency allowance will go up to ₹25,000 from ₹18,000, while the conveyance allowance will be hiked to ₹10,000 from ₹6,000.
The telephone allowance will see a hike of ₹2,000 from ₹8,000 to ₹10,000, while the secretarial allowance will from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000.
"Today, @DelhiAssembly passed five bills to increase the salary & allowances of Ministers, MLAs, Chief Whip, Speaker & Dy. Speaker and Leader of Opposition after 11 long years since the last increase. These bills will come into force after approval of President of India," Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet.
“The proposal is to increase the (basic) salary from ₹12,000 to ₹30,000. The success of an institution depends on the quality of talent and for talent retention money is important. Talent promotion in politics is very important and the salary is a key component of this. For Delhi MLAs the salary and allowances are being increased from ₹54,000 pm to ₹90,000 pm. We should thank the taxpayers whose money is used for the salary that we get, and accept the proposal," Hindustan Times quoted Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia backing the proposals.
"To invite talented people into politics, there have to be rewards. The corporates get talented pool of people because of the salaries.", Sisodia further said.
BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also supported the pay hike.
The bill has facilitated a lawmakers in Delhi to get paid ₹90,000 a month, up from the existing ₹54,000.
The salary and allowances of chief minister and ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, chief whip and the leader of opposition will increase from the existing ₹72,000 to ₹170,000, an official in Delhi assembly said.
“The assembly secretariat will forward the Bill to the department of law, justice and legislative affairs of the Delhi government which will then forward it to the LG’s office from where it will be sent to the President through the Union ministry of home affairs," said an assembly official to Hindustan Times.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had in May conveyed its prior approval to the Delhi government to introduce legislative proposals in the Delhi Assembly for the revision of MLAs' salary and allowances. Subsequently, the government introduced five bills in the assembly in this regard.
In December 2015, the Delhi government proposed ₹2.10 lakh a month as salary and allowances for the MLAs, but the MHA did not agree with the proposal and the salary could not be hiked. In August 2021, the MHA approved an increase in salary and allowances of Delhi’s lawmakers to ₹90,000 a month, excluding reimbursements, a 66.67% increase, from the current ₹54,000.
