“The proposal is to increase the (basic) salary from ₹12,000 to ₹30,000. The success of an institution depends on the quality of talent and for talent retention money is important. Talent promotion in politics is very important and the salary is a key component of this. For Delhi MLAs the salary and allowances are being increased from ₹54,000 pm to ₹90,000 pm. We should thank the taxpayers whose money is used for the salary that we get, and accept the proposal," Hindustan Times quoted Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia backing the proposals.