Delhi Assembly gets two bomb threats mentioning S V Shekhar — ‘No Brahmin should join DMK’

The Delhi Assembly received two bomb threat emails on Monday, April 13, warning Brahmins to stay away from DMK, the ruling regional party in Tamil Nadu, ahead of polls.

One threat email was received on the official ID of Vidhansabha Sabha Secretariat, and the other was sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta's email.

In the threat mail, the sender wrote in Hindi: “No Brahmin should join the DMK. If he does, he must strip naked and chant ‘Periyar Ambedkar Zindabad’ (long live Periyar Ambedkar). Only then will he be allowed to join us.”

“Mr S. V. Shekhar is a Brahmin who has joined DMK,” the email threat said. “now your assembly will be blown up because you have sent him as a BJP Brahmin agent to South India and DMK.”

Tamil Nadu will head to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The 2026 Assembly election is expected to see a contest between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK), and a new entrant—Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) – led by actor Vijay.

In March this year, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta received a bomb threat mail which threatened to blow up the Assembly building as well as the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station in the national capital, hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Budget presentation.

Previous bomb threats to Delhi Assembly The bomb threat triggered through inspection within Delhi Assembly premises. News wire ANI also reported that a sniffer dog squad was deployed to carry out inspections.