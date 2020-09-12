The Delhi legislative assembly committee on peace and harmony on Saturday summoned a top Facebook official to depose infront of the committee on 15 September over alleged inaction to tackle harmful content on its platform. The committee is also probing if “there is any role or complicity of Facebook officials in Delhi Riots" which took place earlier this year.

The committee has sent out summons to Ajit Mohan, vice-president and managing director of Facebook India. This comes after the committee had initiated proceedings against Facebook last month after it received complaints.

“The committee through its chairman Raghav Chadha has prima facie found Facebook complicit in Delhi riots of February 2020 on the premise of Incriminatory Material produced on record by the witnesses as well as their scathing depositions before the Committee," a statement released by the government said.

“Further, the committee has also urged the need of an independent investigation leading to the filing of a supplementary charge sheet in the ongoing cases related to Delhi riots on the basis of supportive and corroborative material during the course of purported investigation. Several experts as well as independent witnesses have been thoroughly examined by the committee in its previous proceedings," the statement added.

The social media platform has faced criticism over allegations that it favours the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in India, to push its own business goals in Asia’s third largest economy. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Ankhi Das, Facebook India’s director for public policy, had opposed the removal of content from BJP leaders, that qualified as hate speech.

The committee has so far called experts and journalists to depose on the matter.

