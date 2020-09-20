Delhi assembly re-summons Facebook official

“On 15.09.2020, the last date of meeting, the committee through its chairman had sturdily objected to the Facebook’s attempt to diminish the stature of the committee by being sceptical of its power to take cognizance of the present issue. It was categorically stated by Raghav Chadha that the Delhi legislative committee is operating in its constitutionally lawful jurisdiction and does not conflict or weaken the jurisdiction of Central Government on similar issues," a statement issued by the committee said.