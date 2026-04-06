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Delhi Assembly security breach: Car rams gate, masked driver leaves bouquet and flees

Delhi Assembly security breach: Car rams gate, masked driver leaves bouquet and flees

Livemint
Published6 Apr 2026, 03:33 PM IST
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File Photo: The Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises.
File Photo: The Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises.(Naveen Sharma)
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A car forced through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises, leading to a security scare on Monday afternoon, officials told news agency PTI.

The car, which bears a UP registration number, entered the Assembly premises breaking through Gate No. 2 at around 2 PM, the report revealed. The driver of the car had a mask on.

The driver placed a flower bouquet near the porch of Speaker Vijender Gupta's office before he fled from the scene.

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A Delhi Secretariat official told PTI, “The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating.”

The official also said that this is being considered as a major security breach and has raised serious security concerns.

Security officials who were present at the scene did try to intercept the car but the driver managed to escape. A search operation has been launched to trace the vehicle.

An eyewitness spoke to news agency ANI, where they revealed that the car was white in colour.

"I saw a white car. It hit the gate and entered the Delhi Assembly. The car was being driven inside for around 5 minutes. After a security personnel ran towards the car, he rushed it and came outside the Assembly...," the person told ANI.

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A Times Now report revealed that the police are currently searching for a Tata Sierra car bearing a UP registration number belonging to the 26A series.

This incident comes in the wake of a bomb threat the Delhi Assembly had received during the recently concluded budget session.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

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