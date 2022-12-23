Delhi Assembly speaker nominates 14 AAP MLAs to MCD

Delhi Assembly Speaker has nominated 14 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) according to a notification released on Friday. AAP won the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections held in November 2022. With 134 seats, AAP ended the Bharatiya Janata Party's 15-year hold on the municipal corporation.

The nominated members include Atishi (Kalkaji), Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (Model Town), Dinesh Mohaniya (Sangam Vihar), Durgesh Kumar (Rajinder Nagar), Gulab Singh (Matiala), Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar) and Mohhinder Goyal (Rithala).

Pramila Tokas has been nominated from R K Puram, Rajkumari Dhillon from Hari Nagar, Rajesh Gupta from Wazirpur, Rituraj Govind from Kirari, Sanjeev Jha from Burari, Vinay Mishra from Dwarka and Anil Kumar Bajpai from Gandhi Nagar.

AAP also revealed six names earlier today as the party's candidates for various MCD positions. Dr Shelly Oberoi was named as the candidate for the post of mayor. Further Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, was announced as deputy mayoral candidate.

(With inputs from PTI)