Delhi Assembly speaker nominates 14 AAP MLAs to MCD

Delhi Assembly speaker nominates 14 AAP MLAs to MCD1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 11:44 PM IST
AAP also revealed six names earlier today as the party's candidates for various MCD positions
Delhi Assembly Speaker has nominated 14 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) according to a notification released on Friday. AAP won the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections held in November 2022. With 134 seats, AAP ended the Bharatiya Janata Party's 15-year hold on the municipal corporation.