Delhi Assembly targeted in bomb threat email again, second threat in as many days — what we know so far

The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday was named in a bomb threat mail, reported news agency PTI.

Wednesday's threat comes a day after similar threat mails was sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta, threatening to blow up the assembly premises and the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station.

The latest email, sent in the early hours to the official email ID of the Assembly Speaker, alleged that bombs had been planted in the in the premises of the Legislative Assembly amid the ongoing session, PTI reported citing sources.

The sender, whose identity is currently unknown, also made several provocative assertions and references in the message, the report said. However, it did not detail what these were.

Following the fresh threat on Wednesday, security agencies intensified checks in and around the Assembly premises, while bomb disposal squads, dog squads and local police teams carried out anti-sabotage checks to rule out the presence of any explosives.

"We are taking every threat seriously. Thorough checking is being conducted and surveillance has been stepped up," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI. The officer added that access control measures to the Assembly premises were being further tightened.

An investigation has been launched to track down the sender of the threat mail, police further said, adding that IP tracking and email header analysis was being used to try and identify a suspect.

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Earlier threats named Assembly, PM Modi, other leaders Earlier, on Tuesday, two bomb threat emails were sent to the official Assembly ID and the ID of Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7.28 am and 7.49 am respectively, threatening to blow up the Delhi Assembly Premises and the nearby Vidhan Sabha Metro Station.

Tuesday's threat mail, sent hours before Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Budget presentation, triggered a massive search at the Assembly premises, with authorities roping in bomb squads and dog squads to carry out a thorough inspection.