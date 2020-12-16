Delhi Assembly to hold special session tomorrow to discuss fund misappropriation

Delhi Assembly will convene a one-day special session on December 17 to discuss the alleged misappropriation of ₹2,400 crore in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"One-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held on Thursday, on misappropriation of ₹2400 crore in MCD," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read | How rural schooling is going into the dark

MCD में 2400 करोड़ रुपए की हेराफेरी पर दिल्ली विधानसभा का एक दिन का विशेष सत्र परसों गुरुवार को आयोजित होगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 15, 2020

Recently, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi accused Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of protecting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who were allegedly involved in ₹2,500 crore corruption of BJP-led North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Continuing its demand to get the MCD's due of ₹13,000 crore from the Delhi government, the BJP members are holding demonstrations in various parts of the national capital.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via