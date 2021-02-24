No offline exams till 8 std in Delhi govt schools, assessment to be on projects

Delhi's Directorate of Education on Wednesday announced it is set to introduce assessment-based subject-wise assignments for class 3 to class 8 instead of pen and paper assessments for all government and government-aided schools.

"Since no classroom teaching-learning has taken place at the primary and middle level, formal mode of pen and paper assessment is replaced by assessment based on subject wise assignment or projects for Class 3 to Class 8 for all government and government-aided schools, the Directorate of Education, Delhi said.

The directive comes days after city schools resumed classes for 9 and 11.

Schools were reopened in Delhi for students of Class 9 and Class 11 on February 5, around ten months after educational institutions were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government had resumed classes for 10 and 12 standards on January 18 in view of the board exams. However, the government had said that the student should be called to school only with the consent of their parents.

Ahead of the reopening of city schools, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had set guidelines for the schools and the students who would be attending classes.

Directorate of Education (DOE) issued examination instructions for classes 9 and 11. For Class 11 practicals, projects and internal assessments would be conducted at the school level from March 1. "It is advised to the schools that they may conduct these assessments before the commencement of annual examinations. Mid-term examinations may be conducted from March 20 to April 15, tentatively from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm in all the schools," the DOE said.

"Assessment of internal grades should also be done prior to the commencement of annual examinations. Question papers for annual examinations will be set up covering all the reduced syllabus which is uploaded on DOE's website," it added.

Several states have already opened schools with precautionary measures.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via