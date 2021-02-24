No offline exams till 8 std in Delhi govt schools, assessment to be on projects

Directorate of Education (DOE) issued examination instructions for classes 9 and 11. For Class 11 practicals, projects and internal assessments would be conducted at the school level from March 1. "It is advised to the schools that they may conduct these assessments before the commencement of annual examinations. Mid-term examinations may be conducted from March 20 to April 15, tentatively from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm in all the schools," the DOE said.

