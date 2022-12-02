Delhi association demands subsidy for auto drivers in 3 states amid CAQM report

Delhi autorickshaw association has welcomed the Centre's air quality panel's directive to three states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajashthan and Haryana to phase out diesel autos in the National Capital Region by the end of 2026 while demanding subsidies for auto drivers to switch to CNG and electric vehicles.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed the three states to register only CNG and electric autos beginning January 1 and to phase out diesel ones in the National Capital Region (NCR) by the end of 2026 in an effort to reduce vehicular pollution.
CAQM in its order said, “Whereas, auto rickshaws are a preferred economical mode of transport, these are also major contributors of particulate matter emissions and while all autorickshaws in the NCT of Delhi have been already mandated to be CNG fuelled/electric, there still are diesel fuelled autorickshaws plying in the NCR across the States of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan"
CAQM further said that the target for all auto-rickshaws plying in the Delhi-NCR to be either CNG/electrically fuelled was January 1,2027.
Welcoming the order, Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh general secretary Rajendra Soni said that the governments of these three states should provide subsidies to autorickshaw drivers in order to encourage them to switch to CNG and electric vehicles.
While showing enthusiasm that the order would be implemented, Soni said, "The BJP government is there in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and we are hopeful that they will do it,"
The NCR includes Delhi, 14 Haryana districts, eight Uttar Pradesh districts, and two Rajasthan districts.
In 1998, Delhi launched a programme to convert its fleet of diesel auto-rickshaws to CNG vehicles. At the moment, no diesel-powered vehicle is registered in Delhi.
In October of last year, the Delhi Transport Department launched a scheme for the registration of 4,261 e-autos.
