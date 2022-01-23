Delhi at 88.2 mm records highest January rainfall since 1950

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi on Saturday received the highest January rainfall in the 1950-2022 period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi experienced heavy rainfall late Saturday night bringing the cumulative precipitation this January to 88.2 mm, which is the highest in the month since 1950, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi experienced heavy rainfall late Saturday night bringing the cumulative precipitation this January to 88.2 mm, which is the highest in the month since 1950, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Additionally, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, three notches above normal.
"It is the highest January rainfall in the 1950-2022 period. Delhi had recorded 63 mm of rainfall till January 10 under the influence of two back-to-back western disturbances," an IMD official said. Before this, the capital recorded 79.7 mm of rainfall in 1989 and 73.7 mm in 1953, the IMD data showed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It is the highest January rainfall in the 1950-2022 period. Delhi had recorded 63 mm of rainfall till January 10 under the influence of two back-to-back western disturbances," an IMD official said. Before this, the capital recorded 79.7 mm of rainfall in 1989 and 73.7 mm in 1953, the IMD data showed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The rainfall had also brought the maximum temperature in the capital down to 14.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, seven notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. The maximum temperatures have been lower than normal since the second week of January. Minimum temperatures have been close to and above normal.
The rainfall had also brought the maximum temperature in the capital down to 14.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, seven notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. The maximum temperatures have been lower than normal since the second week of January. Minimum temperatures have been close to and above normal.
This is largely due to clouds and rain preventing long exposure to sunshine between January 9 and January 19, said Mahest Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet Weather, said
This is largely due to clouds and rain preventing long exposure to sunshine between January 9 and January 19, said Mahest Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet Weather, said
The rains between January 7 and January 9 increased moisture in the air, which amid low temperatures, led to foggy conditions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The rains between January 7 and January 9 increased moisture in the air, which amid low temperatures, led to foggy conditions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Cold day conditions persisted in large parts of the capital and neighbouring areas till January 16 due to fog and low clouds. The day temperature fell again under the influence of back-to-back western disturbances (WDs) from January 16," he said.
"Cold day conditions persisted in large parts of the capital and neighbouring areas till January 16 due to fog and low clouds. The day temperature fell again under the influence of back-to-back western disturbances (WDs) from January 16," he said.
Delhi has recorded six WDs in January this year, as against a normal of three to four WDs in the month, Palawat said.