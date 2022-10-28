Auto and taxi rides in Delhi will become costlier as the city government has decided to hike the minimum fare. As per the new order, the minimum auto-rickshaw fare will be increased by ₹5, per km and the charge for AC and non-AC taxis will be hiked by ₹4 and ₹3 respectively.

Accordingly, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from ₹25 to ₹30, while the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from ₹9.50 to ₹11.

For taxis, the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from ₹14 to ₹17 for non-AC vehicles and from ₹16 to ₹20 for AC vehicles.

Delhi government approves revised fares for Auto Rickshaws and Taxis in Delhi pic.twitter.com/AhukmleoBv — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

The base fare for auto-rickshaw was last revised in 2020 while that for taxi which includes black-and-yellow taxi, economy taxi and premium taxi happened nine years back in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies)