Delhi auto rides to get expensive, minimum fare hiked. Check new rates1 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 08:11 PM IST
- Delhi govt hikes minimum auto-rickshaw fare by ₹5
- The charges for AC and non-AC taxis will be hiked by ₹4 and ₹3 respectively.
Auto and taxi rides in Delhi will become costlier as the city government has decided to hike the minimum fare. As per the new order, the minimum auto-rickshaw fare will be increased by ₹5, per km and the charge for AC and non-AC taxis will be hiked by ₹4 and ₹3 respectively.