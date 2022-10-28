Home / News / India /  Delhi auto rides to get expensive, minimum fare hiked. Check new rates

Auto and taxi rides in Delhi will become costlier as the city government has decided to hike the minimum fare. As per the new order, the minimum auto-rickshaw fare will be increased by 5, per km and the charge for AC and non-AC taxis will be hiked by 4 and 3 respectively.

Accordingly, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from 25 to 30, while the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from 9.50 to 11.

For taxis, the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from 14 to 17 for non-AC vehicles and from 16 to 20 for AC vehicles.

The base fare for auto-rickshaw was last revised in 2020 while that for taxi which includes black-and-yellow taxi, economy taxi and premium taxi happened nine years back in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

