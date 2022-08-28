The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) forecast also shows that the wind direction is likely to remain northwesterly in the next 24 hours. A“Wind speed on Sunday was strong, but it was northwesterly and therefore, will not impact Delhi much. Rain is also expected in Delhi on Monday, so any dust in the air even towards Delhi is likely to settle and there will not be any impact of this event," said a met official.

