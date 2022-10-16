Delhi traffic police issued an advisory on 16 October for in view of two events that is "Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan" and "Delhi Half-Marathon". However, the city police said elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth flow of traffic in the city.
Here's a traffic advisory for Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan at Ramlila Maidan today:
DIVERSION/RESTRICTION
Diversion of commercial vehicles from 9 AM onwards
- Delhi Gate and Rajghat to JLN Marg.
- Guru Nanak Chowk to Ajmeri Gate.
- Kamla Market R/A towards Hamdard.
- DDU-Minto light point towards Kamla Market.
- Ajmeri Gate to Hamdard Chowk
- Mirdard to Turkman Gate.
No traffic after 8 AM on the following roads (except Ambulance, a patient going to LNJP Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, and passenger going to New Delhi Railway Station)
- Ranjeet Singh Fly Over from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk
- Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to R/A Kamle Market. JLN Marg (From Rajghat to Delhi Gate)
- R/A Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate.
- Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate.
DIVERSION POINTS FOR BUSES
R/A Jhandewalan
Buses coming from North and Westbound for Ajmeri Gate and beyond will be diverted on Rani Jhansi Road, Arambagh Road will terminate at Arambagh road and will go back via Chitragupta Road, Paharganj Chowk and DBG Road.
Vehicles coming from Connaught Place side towards R/A Kamla Market will be diverted to DDU Marg and Bhavbhuti Marg.
Vehicles coming from Raj Ghat and Delhi Gate side towards JLN Marg will be diverted to BSZ Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg
Vehicles coming from Tolstoy Marg towards Mirdard and Guru Nanak Chowk will be diverted to Barakhamba Road.
Tilak Marg-'C' Hexagon
Buses coming from Southbound for Red Fort, Mori Gate, etc. will be diverted from Tilak Marg-'C' Hexagon. These buses will take Purana Qila Road Mathura Road and Bhairon Road for their destination.
No one except VIPs labeled Car parking will be allowed on Chaman Lal Marg.
No buses including Chartered Bus will be allowed on Ranjit Singh Marg towards Guru Nanak Chowk
No commercial vehicle will be allowed on JLN Marg from Rajghat.
In view of the Half Marathon Race, which flagged doff from the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium on Sunday, the cops issued an advisory for nearby routes.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY VEDANTA DELHI HALF MARATHON, 2022
According to the Delhi traffic police, traffic will be restricted until 10 am at JLN Stadium- Bhishma Pitamah Marg - Lodhi Road-Mathura Road Subramaniam Bhars Marg - Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg -C- Hexagon -KG Marg Outer & Inner Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg.
However, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through Cross traffic movement at junctions located along the route. Traffic will be diverted at the following points:
- Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road Junction
- Mathura Road-Bhairon Road Junction
- R/A MSR
- RVA Jaswant Singh
- Rajesh Pilot Maro-Amrita Shergill Marg Junction
- Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg Junction
- R/A Windsor Place
- Kotla Red Light
- Neel Gumband
- Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Maharshi Raman Marg Junction
- Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Arch Bichop
- Makarios Marg Junction
- Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Pandara Road Junction
- Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Zakir Hussain Marg Junction
- Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das Road Junction
- W-Point
- 4th avenue
- Meharchand Market Red Light
- Sewa Nagar Red Light
- Under Sewa Nagar Flyover
- 2nd avenue
