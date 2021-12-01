Delhi awaits genome sequencing results of 4 international travellers amid Omicron threat2 min read . 03:18 PM IST
All four, who are Indian nationals, have been admitted to the LNJP Hospital, where a dedicated ward has been set up
Samples of four passengers from London and Amsterdam who flew into Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday and were found positive for Covid-19 have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if they are carrying the variant Omicron, said officials.
All four, who are Indian nationals, have been admitted to the LNJP Hospital, where a dedicated ward has been set up for isolating and treating such patients.
“We are awaiting genome sequencing results of four travellers from London and Amsterdam who arrived at Delhi airport today. Five patients have tested positive for Covid in a span of two days," said Dr Gauri Agarwal, found of Genestrings Diagnostics, which has deployed its staff for testing at the airport.
“We are running approx over 2,000 tests per day at IGI's arrivals," added Agarwal.
This comes after the central government issued new guidelines for the international passengers arriving in India amid some countries reporting cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from 'at-risk' countries. They are required to wait at the airports till the report of the test has come and not book connecting flights beforehand.
"Separate holding area (while they are waiting for their RT-PCR test results), maybe demarcated for the passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries in each airport, with proper amenities for passengers, ensuring that Covid Appropriate Behavior is strictly followed including protocols to avoid congestion," the advisory said.
The new guidelines also said that airlines shall put in place a proper randomization process for testing about 5% of the passengers in flights on arrival.
"Additional RT-PCR facilities, as required, may also be set up at all airports," it added.
The countries designated as "at-risk" are the European countries including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.
