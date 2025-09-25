Delhi baba forced physical contact with students, made them visit his room late at night: FIR reveals shocking details

Shocking details have emerged from the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police against self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Swami Parthasarathy for sexually harassing at least 17 women.
Police have registered a case against the Delhi Ashram Baba at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in the national capital.
The self-styled godman has been accused of allegedly committing multiple acts of sexual harassment and misconduct.
According to a report by NDTV, which has accessed the FIR, the Delhi Ashram Baba Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been accused of several shocking misconduct.
The complaint further highlights communications received by the Peetham on July 28 and August 1, 2025, from a student and an Air Force officer, flagging allegations of "sexual atrocities" committed by the accused. Acting on these inputs, the Governing Council of the Peetham held a virtual meeting with over 30 women students on August 3.
Chaitanyananda Saraswati is currently on the run, with Delhi Police forming teams to apprehend him. Further investigations into the case are underway.
The accused was a 'sanchalak' (he often referred to himself as the 'chairman of the institute') at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, run by the Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, one of the four seats of Shankaracharyas, in Vasant Kunj, police stated.