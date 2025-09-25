Delhi baba forced physical contact with students, made them visit his room late at night: FIR reveals shocking details

Shocking details have emerged from the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police against self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Swami Parthasarathy for sexually harassing at least 17 women.

Police have registered a case against the Delhi Ashram Baba at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in the national capital.

The self-styled godman has been accused of allegedly committing multiple acts of sexual harassment and misconduct.

According to a report by NDTV, which has accessed the FIR, the Delhi Ashram Baba Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been accused of several shocking misconduct.

Shocking FIR details against Delhi Ashram Baba As per the report, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati installed surveillance cameras inside the women's hostel at a private management institute, which was run by him through Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri.

The victims also complained that Parthasarathy would force physical contact with them and ask them to visit his room late at night, committing “sexual atrocities.”

The Delhi baba further sent them lewd text messages over WhatsApp and SMS, and would force the women to accompany him to trips abroad. He even forced a female student to change her name against her will, the FIR mentions.

According to News18, Parthasarathy sexually harassed women who belonged from the economically weaker section at the institute

The FIR further says that some people close to the Chaitanyananda Saraswati allegedly compelled students to comply with the accused's demands while turning a blind eye to complaints.

Students have also been threatened with suspension as well as withholding of degrees and documents among others, the complaint says. They said that their interaction with parents and guardians were limited.

Delhi Police investigating case The complaint further highlights communications received by the Peetham on July 28 and August 1, 2025, from a student and an Air Force officer, flagging allegations of "sexual atrocities" committed by the accused. Acting on these inputs, the Governing Council of the Peetham held a virtual meeting with over 30 women students on August 3.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati is currently on the run, with Delhi Police forming teams to apprehend him. Further investigations into the case are underway.