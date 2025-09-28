Delhi baba with fake UN ID: Chaitanyananda Saraswati's secrets tumble out after arrest

Delhi Police arrest self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, seizing fake UN and BRICS IDs while probing sexual harassment and 8 crore fraud.

Updated28 Sep 2025, 11:56 AM IST
In this image received on Sept. 28, 2025, Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, center, who allegedly sexually harassed 17 women students at a private institute, with police personnel after his arrest, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi Police have arrested self-proclaimed godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who allegedly tried to portray himself as a high-ranking international diplomat using fake identity cards. The arrest comes amid ongoing investigations into allegations of financial fraud and sexual harassment involving multiple women.

What fake IDs did Chaitanyananda Saraswati use?

According to authorities, two counterfeit visiting cards were recovered from Saraswati. One identified him as a “Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations”, while the other described him as a “Special Envoy of India” and a member of the Joint Commission of BRICS countries.

Police confirmed that both IDs were entirely fabricated and appeared to be part of an effort to falsely project global diplomatic status and influence.

"These documents were designed to create a false impression of legitimacy and power," a police official told ANI.

How and where was Saraswati arrested?

The 62-year-old self-styled godman was apprehended from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of Sunday.

"Multiple teams were formed to nab Saraswati. Based on inputs, we tracked him to a hotel in Agra's Taj Ganj area and caught him from there around 3:30 am," a senior police officer said.

Saraswati had reportedly fled Delhi on August 4, shortly after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him.

What are the sexual harassment allegations?

The case against Saraswati centres on disturbing allegations made by 17 women students at a private management institute in southwest Delhi, where he previously served as chairman.

It is alleged that Saraswati coerced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent inappropriate messages to them at odd hours. Investigators further revealed that he allegedly monitored the women’s movements through his phone.

The allegations have been described by authorities as part of a pattern of predatory behaviour spanning several months.

What financial crimes is Saraswati accused of?

During the investigation, police discovered that Saraswati used multiple names and false identities to operate several bank accounts.

"The accused withdrew over 50 lakh after the FIR was registered against him," an investigating officer said.

Authorities have frozen assets worth 8 crore, including funds held across bank accounts and fixed deposits linked to Saraswati.

