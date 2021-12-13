This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the government will review the ban on construction and demolition activities on December 16.
In the wake of forecast highlighting the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the ban on the entry of trucks will continue till further orders. However, the CNG, e-trucks and those engaged in essential services can continue their operations, in view of a forecast about rising pollution levels in Delhi.
The minister also said the government will review the ban on construction and demolition activities on December 16.
The minister said the education department has sent a proposal to the environment department, seeking immediate reopening of schools and coaching centers for students in Class 6 and above, and in colleges.
For children of Class 5 and below, the education department has suggested reopening schools from December 20, he said.
The proposal will be sent to the Commission for Air Quality Management, which has been mandated by the Supreme Court to take a call on the reopening of schools and colleges, Rai said.
The minister said Delhi's air quality index remained between 250 and 325 from December 1 to December 12. But experts have forecast a slight deterioration of air quality in the next three days, he said.
Meanwhile, the city woke up to a cold Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 6.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
The Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.