The ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi will continue till further order, said city's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday. The order came after Rai chaired a review meeting with officials of concerned departments as air quality in the city remained in the “very poor" category.

Delhi government had re-imposed the ban on construction and demolition activities on Thursday last week following the Supreme Court order in this regard.

The restrictions on entry of trucks will also continue till December 7, Rai added. However, trucks delivering essential goods will remain exempt from this no-entry directive. CNG, electric trucks will also be allowed to enter the national capital, the Delhi Environment Minister said.

“Experts have said low temperature and low wind speed have led to stagnant conditions and that Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain very poor in coming days. The situation can improve if it rains, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department," Rai said.

“Considering the situation, we have decided to extend the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi till further orders. Non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry are allowed," he added.

Rai further mentioned that Delhi government’s 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution is being extended till December 18.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the workers affected by the ban on construction activities in the national capital will be provided a financial assistance of ₹5,000 each and his government will also compensate them for the loss of minimum wages.

Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions resumed and government offices reopened from Monday.

The government has also launched a special bus service to ferry its staff from government residential colonies in 14 areas in the city.

