‘Delhi banega Khalistan’: Pannun, aide Inderjeet Singh Gosal target NSA Ajit Doval in new video

Khalistani separatist Inderjeet Singh Gosal reportedly threatened India shortly after being released on bail in Canada.

"India, I'm out; to support Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, to organise the Khalistan referendum on November 23, 2025. Delhi banega Khalistan," Gosal was heard saying in a viral video.

Gosal secured bail from the Ontario Central East Correctional Centre within a week and appeared in a video recorded outside the facility. Inderjeet Singh Gosal is associated with the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The footage was circulated by proscribed SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who targeted India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

"Ajit Doval, why don't you come to Canada, America or any European country and try to arrest or do any extradition. Doval, I am waiting for you," Pannun said.

Inderjeet Singh Gosal arrested According to CBC, citing Reuters, Canadian police had earlier arrested Gosal on firearms charges in Ontario. He is considered a close associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Khalistani terrorist who was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in June 2023.

Nijjar's killing triggered a diplomatic standoff after then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged "credible allegations" of Indian involvement, a claim New Delhi dismissed as politically motivated while accusing Ottawa of sheltering Khalistani extremists.

Pannun, who heads the SFJ, was declared a designated "individual terrorist" by India's Ministry of Home Affairs in July 2020 and faces multiple cases in the country on terror charges.

The latest developments come as Canada's new leadership under Prime Minister Mark Carney has sought to stabilise relations with India. Last week, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held detailed talks in New Delhi with his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin, focusing on easing tensions after months of strain.

Meanwhile, Gosal himself has claimed that police in Canada warned him of threats to his life, CBC noted, citing Reuters. Officials have previously confirmed that such alerts were issued to several Sikh activists in the country.