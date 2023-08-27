‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’ slogan found in over 5 metro stations, probe on1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Pro-Khalistan slogans found in over 5 Delhi metro stations, Delhi Police taking legal action.
Delhi police on Sunday informed that pro-Khalistan slogans are written in more than five metro stations in the national capital. ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, the cops said as quoted by the news agency ANI.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
