Fri Aug 25 2023 15:56:39
Delhi police on Sunday informed that pro-Khalistan slogans are written in more than five metro stations in the national capital. ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, the cops said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Another slogan read, ‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’. Delhi Police has started taking legal action against the matter, the cops said.

“In more than 5 metro stations somebody has written 'Delhi Banega Khalistan and Khalistan Zindabad'. Delhi Police is taking legal action against this," Delhi Police said.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 12:17 PM IST
