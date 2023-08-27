‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’ slogan found in over 5 metro stations, probe on

Delhi police on Sunday informed that pro-Khalistan slogans are written in more than five metro stations in the national capital. ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, the cops said as quoted by the news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another slogan read, ‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’. Delhi Police has started taking legal action against the matter, the cops said.

“In more than 5 metro stations somebody has written 'Delhi Banega Khalistan and Khalistan Zindabad'. Delhi Police is taking legal action against this," Delhi Police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)