Business News/ News / India/  'Delhi Banega Khalistan' slogan found in over 5 metro stations, probe on

‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’ slogan found in over 5 metro stations, probe on

1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 12:17 PM IST Livemint

Pro-Khalistan slogans found in over 5 Delhi metro stations, Delhi Police taking legal action.

Pro-Khalistan slogans found in multiple Delhi metro stations. (ANI)

Delhi police on Sunday informed that pro-Khalistan slogans are written in more than five metro stations in the national capital. ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, the cops said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Another slogan read, ‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’. Delhi Police has started taking legal action against the matter, the cops said.

“In more than 5 metro stations somebody has written 'Delhi Banega Khalistan and Khalistan Zindabad'. Delhi Police is taking legal action against this," Delhi Police said.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 12:17 PM IST
