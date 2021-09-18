Amid the alleged violation of COVID-19 norms, Chanakyapuri district administration has ordered the closure of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. The order was issued by the Chanakyapuri sub divisional magistrate (SDM) on 16 September, news agency PTI reported. Meanwhile, refuting the decision, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief demanded action against the official.

The order stated, a report submitted by executive magistrate (Chanakyapuri) found that the management of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara allowed visitors/prayers inside the Gurudwara in violation of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directions. The management has been asked to close the Gurudwara for visitors with immediate effect.

As per the DDMA orders, religious places were ordered to be re-opened earlier this month. But visitors were not allowed inside in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, rejecting the decision, SAD leader and outgoing DSGMC chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action against the official.

Taking to Twitter in a video message he said, "Cheap action by SDM Chanakyapuri by passing this order to close Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib for Covid Violations! We condemn this sick mentality of Delhi Govt & demand @ArvindKejriwal Ji to take strictest action against concerned DC & SDM Geeta Grover."

The Chanakyapuri SDM office, however, said whatever has happened is according to the DDMA order, and refused to comment further.

