Delhi: Bangla Sahib Gurudwara ordered to be closed over COVID-19 norm violation

Amid the alleged violation of COVID-19 norms, Chanakyapuri district administration has ordered the closure of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. The order was issued by the Chanakyapuri sub divisional magistrate (SDM) on 16 September, news agency PTI reported. Meanwhile, refuting the decision, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief demanded action against the official.