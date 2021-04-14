Amid the rising Covid cases in the national capital, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said that the national capital is in talks to add more covid beds. The minister also stated the plans to include banquets and hotels as covid centres.

''We have 13,000 beds, there's no shortage of ventilators. Patients from Delhi & other states are being admitted. Centre has provided 1,100 beds, talks on (to add more). 286 out of 5525 Covid care centres are occupied. Banquets, hotels to be included soon,'' Delhi Health Minister said.

He further appealed to the public to go out only if necessary as covid cases have been rapidly increasing. ''Covid cases are rapidly increasing, there's no slowdown. We appeal to people to go out only if necessary. Beds' data is being revised twice a day in the app (for availability). People should visit hospitals only after going through the app'', he added.

Delhi on Tuesday reported as many as 13,468 new COVID-19 cases in the span of 24 hours, the highest single day spike since the pandemic.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that this wave is very dangerous and in the last 10-15 days, 65% of the patients being infected from Covid-19 are below 45 yrs of age, "This wave is very dangerous. As per the data of last 10-15 days, 65% of the patients are below 45 yrs of age. Your health & life is very important to us. So, I'd like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary & follow all COVID protocols," Delhi CM said.

In view of the rapidly rising cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am on April 6 till April 30.

