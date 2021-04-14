Delhi: Banquets, hotels to be included soon as covid centres - Health minister

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that this wave is very dangerous and in the last 10-15 days, 65% of the patients being infected from Covid-19 are below 45 yrs of age, "This wave is very dangerous. As per the data of last 10-15 days, 65% of the patients are below 45 yrs of age. Your health & life is very important to us. So, I'd like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary & follow all COVID protocols," Delhi CM said.