Delhi bans BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles till Friday as air quality dips

The air quality in national capital Delhi reached ‘severe’ category on Sunday 4 December. A day after, Delhi's air quality showed a marginal improvement as it came under the "very poor category" on Monday.
Following this the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Further on Monday, Delhi government on Monday imposed a ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the city till 9 December, Friday. This comes in view of the restrictions clamped by the Centre's air quality panel under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
"As per the directions as provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP and under section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, it is hereby ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (four-wheelers) in NCT of Delhi with immediate effect till December 9 or till downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier," read an order issued by the transport department.
The sub-committee for implementation of GRAP held a meeting on Sunday to review the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and the air quality index of Delhi as air pollution turned severe.
Vehicles deployed in emergency services and government or election work are exempt.
"If any BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV four-wheeler found plying on the roads will be prosecuted under section 194 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 which provides with a fine of ₹ 20,000," the order said.
Delhi's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 347 at 4 pm on Monday.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The minimum temperature on Monday was 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.
Humidity levels oscillated between 36 per cent and 97 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast a mainly clear sky with the possibility of mist and shallow fog on Tuesday morning.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and eight degrees Celsius.
