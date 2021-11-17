Amid the rising air pollution in the national capital region, Delhi government has decided to put a ban on entry of all vehicles in the city.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday, as reported by news agency ANI, “We have given instructions for a ban on the entry of all vehicles in Delhi, except those involved in essential services. Police dept and transport will ensure this together."

The government has also put a ban on construction ad demolition work in the city till 21 November. “There will be 100% work from home for Govt depts till 21st Nov. Schools/colleges/institutes/training centres/libraries will remain closed until further orders," Rai said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot earlier today urged people to use public transport to help control the deteriorating air pollution level in the national capital and the surrounding regions and said that the government is hiring 1,000 private buses for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme.

Speaking to ANI Gehlot said, "We held a meeting with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to hire 1,000 private buses to increase fleet for smooth functioning of the odd-even scheme. The rates are almost final; we will issue public notice tomorrow."

"Delhi government is always ready for odd-even. We started it here under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and now it is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap); we are ready to follow it at any notice," he added.

Similarly, he Haryana government has decided to impose an odd-even rule in four districts - Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, and Sonipat- from next week

The odd-even scheme is a vehicle rationing scheme under which odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days. Vehicles with registration numbers ending in odd numbers are allowed on the roads on odd days and even-numbered vehicles are allowed on even days.

No improvement was witnessed in the air quality of the national capital on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi continued to remain in the 'Very Poor' category at 387, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 10 am.

The pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, witnessed a drastic deterioration. The AQI in Noida dropped from the upper end of 'very poor' category to the upper end of the 'Severe' category at 479 today. The air quality in Gurugram has also deteriorated from yesterday, but remains in the 'Very Poor' category at 352, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

