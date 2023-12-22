Delhi bans non-essential construction as air pollution rises: Check what's banned, what's allowed
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered a ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in Delhi-NCR due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and a sudden spike in AQI.
National capital Delhi is seeing a rise in the air pollution levels again this year. In the wake of worsening conditions, the central government has banned non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region). The government invoked the Stage-3 curbs of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi.