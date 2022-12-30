Delhi bans non-essential construction, demolition work as air quality remains poor1 min read . 05:43 PM IST
- The curbs include ban on non-essential construction and demolition work
As air quality in Delhi slipped into the poor category, Stage 3 of anti-pollution plan invoked in Delhi-NCR. As per the new order, a ban has been imposed on non-essential construction and demolition work.
On Friday, the city's average air quality index stood at 399, which is only two notches below the severe category. Following this, the sub-committee on GRAP at a review meeting directed that authorities in Delhi-NCR to invoke curbs under stage III of the anti-pollution plan with immediate effect.
It further said that the AQI is likely to slip into the severe category due to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions.
If the AQI reaches the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance, according to GRAP.
Curbs under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers and mining activities in Delhi-National Capital Region.
