Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Delhi bans non-essential construction, demolition work as air quality remains poor

Delhi bans non-essential construction, demolition work as air quality remains poor

1 min read . 05:43 PM ISTLivemint
Stage 3 of anti-pollution plan invoked in Delhi-NCR

  • The curbs include ban on non-essential construction and demolition work

As air quality in Delhi slipped into the poor category, Stage 3 of anti-pollution plan invoked in Delhi-NCR. As per the new order, a ban has been imposed on non-essential construction and demolition work. 

As air quality in Delhi slipped into the poor category, Stage 3 of anti-pollution plan invoked in Delhi-NCR. As per the new order, a ban has been imposed on non-essential construction and demolition work. 

On Friday, the city's average air quality index stood at 399, which is only two notches below the severe category. Following this, the sub-committee on GRAP at a review meeting directed that authorities in Delhi-NCR to invoke curbs under stage III of the anti-pollution plan with immediate effect.

On Friday, the city's average air quality index stood at 399, which is only two notches below the severe category. Following this, the sub-committee on GRAP at a review meeting directed that authorities in Delhi-NCR to invoke curbs under stage III of the anti-pollution plan with immediate effect.

It further said that the AQI is likely to slip into the severe category due to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions.

It further said that the AQI is likely to slip into the severe category due to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions.

If the AQI reaches the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance, according to GRAP.

If the AQI reaches the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance, according to GRAP.

Curbs under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers and mining activities in Delhi-National Capital Region. 

Curbs under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers and mining activities in Delhi-National Capital Region. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP