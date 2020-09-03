Delhi bars allowed to resume service from 9 September

New Delhi: Bars and clubs in Delhi have been given permission to resume service from 9 September on a trial basis. However, according to the standard operating procedure it will be mandatory for people entering to wear masks, 50% seating capacity and no standing customers will be served.

Bars in Delhi have been shut since March. Under the guidelines of unlock-4, bars were allowed to resume operations with states being given the authority to issue guidelines. The move will bring relief to the service sector in the national capital which accounts for a large number of jobs. While restaurants had been given permission to allow guests for dine-in, they were not allowed to serve alcohol.

According to the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, bars in containment zones will have to remain closed and only those in non-containment zones will be allowed to open.

“Entry shall only be allowed to persons with face cover/masks. Only asymptomatic staff/customers/guests shall be allowed," the guidelines said.

“Not more than 50% of the approved seating capacity shall be allowed inside the hotel/restaurant/clubs so that social distancing norms may be maintained. No standing customer shall be served by the hotel/restaurant/club," the guidelines added.

Along with this, bars and restaurants will have to conduct frequent sanitization of the premises.

The announcement comes as Delhi is once again seeing a surge in the number of covid-19 cases. On Thursday, Delhi saw its highest single day tally in almost two months with 2737 cases taking the total cases to 1.82 lakh. There are 17692 active cases in Delhi and 4500 people have lost their lives due to the disease.

